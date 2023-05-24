Gervonta Davis is no longer facing a domestic violence case. According to TMZ, prosecutors have dropped the charges against the champion boxer.

Davis was facing one count of misdemeanor battery after being accused of hitting the mother of his child during an altercation in Broward County near the end of last year. The alleged victim did not want to press charges, leading to the dismissal.

Both parties and the prosecutors “agreed that the defendant had to complete an anger management course and parenting class,” they revealed in a statement.

The woman also stated she “made an unnecessary call to law enforcement” and “Gervonta did not harm me or our daughter.”