The NBA Playoffs aren’t over yet, and fans of the Los Angeles Lakers are already working toward their next championship roster. Could Trae Young be the answer?

The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reports the Lakers front office has had “internal discussions” about potentially landing the Atlanta Hawks superstar guard via trade.

The Lakers just got swept out of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets and during the city, their point guard help, in D’Angelo Russell, was lacking. The point guard role is imperative for the Lakers to either reduce the ball-handling load of LeBron James if he returns or to add another superstar to the purple and gold if Bron retires.

Previously, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Conner revealed the Hawks front office “has the green light from ownership to do whatever it wants to with the roster, which includes considering trade opportunities involving.”

To fuel the potential fire, guess who was courtside at Game Four of the Western Conference Finals?