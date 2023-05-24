The year of the super fight continues. After Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia and Vasiliy Lomachenjo, and Devin Haney, here comes theeee big one. Boxing sources reveal to ESPN that Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have agreed to a deal for a July 29 fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

PBC’s Al Haymon and CAA’s Ish Hinson negotiated the show, leading to the biggest fight in boxing being on the booked.

ESPN notes both fighters would earn eight figures for the Showtime PPV fight with a rematch clause that can be triggered within 30 days of the fight. If there is a rematch, it must take place before the end of 2023. Both fighters are expected to move to 154 pounds.

A trilogy would be on the table if the first two fights are split in results. The winner of the third is expected to move to the undisputed junior middleweight championship fight with Jermell Charlo.

Crawford will enter the fight with the WBO welterweight title, and Spence will have the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles.