This year actress Tia Mowry surprised social media when she filed for divorce from her husband Cory Hardict after fifteen years of marriage and two beautiful children.

Following her divorce Tia began showcasing her outfits and posting sexy videos with captive captions stating she was ready to focus on herself. The Sister Sister star faced a lot of criticism from people accusing her of becoming an attention seeker.

Last night Tia posted a message on Instagram for her critics.

In the video, Tia swats away negative comments on social media and says she is no longer a people pleaser.



The older I get, the more I’m learning to not be a people pleaser. I’m realizing that walking in my authenticity is all that matters to me, but with that, comes the opinions of other people. I’m sure we’ve all been there, when that person says a mean comment under their breath or treats you rudely, it’s easy to feel the full weight of their behavior as a reflection of you. However, learning that it has everything to do with them and very little to do with you can help you shake it off and keep it pushing 💅🏽 What tools do you use to combat negativity in your own life?