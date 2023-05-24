Fast & Furious will never die. With one of the final (?) chapters of the Fast Franchise in theaters, Vin Diesel has revealed a spin-off series is in development. Speaking with Variety, Vin Diesel detailed that he will dive into new stories once he wraps the original.

“I started developing the female spinoff…in 2017 with other spinoffs, and the sooner I deliver the finale, the sooner I can launch all the projects,” Diesel said.

With a woman-led spinoff in the works, Diesel’s co-star Michelle Rodrigez, who plays Letty, isn’t sure about returning for it. “You pass the baton on. You take the back seat,” she said. “You go passenger side. When it comes the next generation, you have to. It’s the only way to let them define the future.”

Fast X raced into box offices this past weekend behind an impressive $67.5 million opening weekend in America, replacing Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 3 at the top spot.

The film also marked the return of one of the series’ biggest stars. More on that here.