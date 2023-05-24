Diddy is giving us another update on Baby Love. In a new video, the mogul shared Love’s first words.

“Breaking news! baby love has just said her first words,” Diddy wrote. “She said ! DA DA DA DA DA DA!!!!!! Let’s go TWIN FLAME!!!!”

He added “I also won the bet,” leading followers to believe he had a bet with the mother of his child on would Love say mom or dad’s name first.

In the previous update, Diddy shared a picture of his adorable daughter holding a stuffed baby bird and surrounded by various Easter decorations.

In additional images, Baby Love is all smiles while sitting in a patch of easter eggs. The last one, she snacks on a stuffed carrot while wearing bunny ears. You can see all the images below.