[WATCH] Ice Cube Says “No Vaseline” Is The Best Diss Song Of All Time

According to former N.W.A. front man Ice Cube, he has the best diss track ever in the history of Hip Hop.

In a recent interview n Earn Your Leisure, Cube was asked to name his top five diss tracks and he wasted no time mentioning “No Vaseline”, which he called “the top battle song ever” and that “it’s not even close.” He mentioned his other four diss tracks, which were made by Kool Moe Dee, BDP, Nas and 2Pac.

“I mean, I would go with, you know, ‘Hit ‘Em Up’ is a good one,” he said. “‘Ether’ is dope. I would go with ‘The Bridge Is Over,’ and I don’t know, I think I gotta go with ‘Let’s Go.’”

Released in 1991, “No Vaseline” appeared on Ice Cube’s second solo album Death Certificate. Dr. Dre left N.W.A shortly after its release, leading to N.W.A.’s disbandment.

See the interview in its entirety below.