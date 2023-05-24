According to several confirmed reports, a reputed member of Young Thug’s Young Slime Life gang has been indicted on murder charges for the second time.

Cordarius Dorsey, who is now serving a life sentence without parole for his role in a 2019 murder, has now been indicted for another shooting deathm which took place at Atlanta’s Old National Village Discount Mall in College Park.

Dorsey got in a physical altercation with Xavier Turner in the mall, which ended in the shooting. Another person was injured in the shooting, but received non-life threatening injuries. Turner succumbed to his injuries.

Dorsey’s 2019 conviction began with a public confrontation as well, this time at a gas station in Decatur and ended with. the victim with gunshots to the chest and his bag stolen.