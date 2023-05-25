Belly just dropped off one of the year’s best rap albums in Mumble Rap 2. When a rapper is at his prime like this, he could be putting a takeover of the genre. Not Belly, he doesn’t want retirement but would move into a different part of entertainment.

“I don’t think I’ll ever hang up the mic in terms of doing what I love because I’ll always do it,” Belly said to Hot New Hip Hop. “I just don’t know if I want to be part of the cycle of everything anymore. It has more to do with me than it does with the industry. Obviously, everyone knows that the industry can be shady – any industry can. Once you start getting to higher levels and bigger offices… things can get merky.”

He added, “You know, I’ve been writing TV and film stuff. Getting into writing scripts. A couple of scripted podcasts.”

Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: Belly explains his decision to step back from the music industry after his next two albums and what he has planned next. https://t.co/2RqrtUkszT — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) May 24, 2023

Belly is back! The rising XO legend has returned with his new album Mumble Rap 2. Paired with the album’s release is the music video for the single “Cocaine Spoon” featuring Rick Ross.

The new album is executive produced by Hit-Boy, so that alone lets you knwo it’s fire. Adding to the work of Belly and Hit, are features from Nav, Gucci Mane, and a special treat as the late Gil Scott-Heron appears on an interlude. The new video for “Cocaine Spoon” finishes the stories laid out in the videos for “American Nightmare” and “Ambiance.”

As the second entry in his Mumble Rap series, which he has said he only expects to make three of before rap retirement, Mumble Rap 2 aims to cement Belly’s name in discussing best lyricists in the genre. “With the first Mumble Rap I had already had a hit record and I wanted to remind people not to forget where I actually come from & that I really do this,” Belly said.

You can hear the full album below.