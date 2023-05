Duke Deuce Hit by Truck, Provides Fans Update on Instagram

Prayers of recovery go out to Duke Deuce, who was hospitalized after being hit by a truck. Hitting Instagram, Duke provided an update for his fans.

“Hating azz nigga really tried to run me over with his truck yesterday but only hit my arm,” Duke Deuce. “No broken bones or nothing…”

You can tap into Duke Deuce’s latest release here.

