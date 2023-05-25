Ice Spice‘s star is continuing to rise. Coming off a strong collaboration with Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice will now partner with Taylor Swift for the deluxe edition of her Midnights album.

Titled Midnight: Til Dawn, Ice Spice will be on a new version of “Karma.” Also, Lana Del Ray will be on the deluxe edition of the project.

“So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespicee_ will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album,” Swift wrote.

Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespicee_ will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights… pic.twitter.com/OaRrHBWTUw — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 24, 2023

On Twitter, Ice Spice spoke about the forthcoming collaboration, calling Swift the “sweetest person ever.”

sweetest person ever thank u sm 😍💜i love yuuuu 🫶 https://t.co/FxGxpsRQRK — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) May 24, 2023

karma ft me 5/26 🪐💜 pic.twitter.com/hsv4BVXVD5 — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) May 24, 2023

The aforementioned Nicki Minaj collaboration, “Princess Diana” remix, is making a big impact on the charts. The single featuring Nicki Minaj made a top-five debut, slotting at No.4. A bit further down the charts, Ice Spice appears again with PinkPantheress on “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2.”

“So proud of ‘Princess Diana’ with Nicki, like my dream collab really came true,” Ice Spice wrote on Twitter. “I can die happy now.”

Nicki Minaj would also salute her collaborator:

thxxxx queeen 🥰💕💕💕 we eatin good tn ! https://t.co/UMptRgJBcP — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) April 24, 2023

so proud of princess diana with nicki like my dream collab rlly came true i can d!e happy now — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) April 24, 2023

The Barbz and the Spice Cabinet collide as two of Hip-Hop’s leading ladies, Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj, have combined for the highly anticipated “Princess Diana” remix. The new banger adds Nicki’s bars to Ice Spice’s prior delivery, which feature an additional cosign to the rising star of the Bronx baddie.

“Princess Diana” was featured on her January EP, Like…?, which also featured “Munch (Feelin U),” “Bikini Bottom,” and “In Ha Mood.”