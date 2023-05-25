It looks like R&B legend, Monica, has been working in the studio. She has confirmed that she will be dropping two new albums soon. At her last show, the “So Gone” singer made the announcement to her fans. Apparently, along with an R&B album, Monica also made a country album. She tells her fans that the albums are named Trenches and Open Roads.

The 42-year-old singer hasn’t released an album since Code Red, which was released in 2015. She dropped a single this year with James Fortune titled “Trusting God.” Last year, Monica put out “Friends” with Ty Dolla $ign. Though she did not reveal when her new albums were dropping, the “Don’t Take It Personal” artist admits she still has to add a few things.

Recently, fans have been admiring Monica’s parenting skills. On her son’s 18th birthday, she gave him $18,000 for him to invest in his business. Monica took to Instagram to reveal her gift to her oldest son. On top of that, she gave him $1,800 to do whatever he wants on his birthday. The R&B legend plans to guide her son through his business endeavors. Fans commented to celebrate her son and praised Monica for her gesture.

