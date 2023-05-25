Polo G has announced the signing of his new artist CNN Mikey. Polo G announced the signing to his ODA (Only Dreamers Achieve) imprint, a joint venture with 25/7 Songs.

Mikey’s background, which alternated between public housing and trailer parks, compelled him to mature quickly. Mikey became completely absorbed in his music, utilizing it as a means of releasing his demons due to the fact that both of his parents had addiction problems, which he frequently discusses in his music and on social media. The burgeoning rap culture in his hometown rapidly fell in love with Mikey’s contagious, heartfelt rhymes, and Mikey finally relocated to Los Angeles to pursue music full-time.

Being an opportunity seeker at heart, Mikey approached Polo G and his brother Trench Baby at LAX and asked if he could play them some of his songs. Despite their reluctance, Mikey charmed his way into getting their attention for just one song. The boys were hooked right once, and Mikey’s ODA deal was finalized within six months.

Advertisement

Releasing with the announcement is the new single “FOR MY PEOPLE,” which you can see below.