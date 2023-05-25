Quavo is ready to get into new music. Hitting Instagram, Quavo announced a new album titled Rocket Power.

“This album is for the Rock our true fans and also this is my therapy,” Quavo wrote on Instagram.

“This is album is a true reflection of how I feel right now. Sometimes I’m Good, sometimes I’m Down, sometimes I’m Disappointed, sometimes I fall apart but then I ALWAYS find my strength again. I know everything might not be alright right now, but the rocket showed me a way to make it RIGHT!” – Quavo

Quavo added, “Rocket power keeps me going. Rocket power gives me fuel. Rocket Power will help us all overcome whatever we’re going through.”

Advertisement