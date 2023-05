Dwight Howard is looking to squash his beef with Shaquille O’Neal. Appearing on FanDuel TV’s NBA-centric morning show, DH12 stated he doesn’t know what started their rift but he’s over it.

The ‘me and Shaq’ thing, I don’t know what it is,” Howard said. “If we gotta go to dinner, if we gotta come on this show and have a discussion – whatever it is… We gettin’ older… let’s squash whatever beef we got.”