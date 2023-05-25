The MB.02 Whispers, the newest addition to LaMelo Ball’s otherworldly PUMA Hoops portfolio, is being released by PUMA and LaMelo.

A NITROTM foam-infused midsole that mimics Melo’s distinctive wings serves as the foundation for this shape. The theme continues on the engineered woven mesh upper in epic magnitude, making a bold fashion statement. The phenom’s inherent talent is embodied in a cream tint, which keeps the court-ready kick sleek. A contrasting color features the instantly recognizable “1 of 1” marking.

The MB.02 Whispers, which has a suggested retail price of $130, will be on sale on Friday, May 26 at PUMA.com, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports Canada, and Foot Locker Canada.

