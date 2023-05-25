Season 3 of The Kardashians is underway and features some candid moments with Kim Kardashian as he dealt with Kanye West’s extramarital accusations in real time.

In case you don’t recall, Ye once stated Kim K had an affair with Drake and even drug Chris Paul into the matter. In the episode, Kim K speaks to that moment.

“He was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair. Our full marriage, he accused me of that publicly,” she said. “So the person that’s supposed to protect me the most publicly would accuse me of having an affair throughout our whole marriage.”

Examining how Ye would continue to bring up her sex tape, Kim reflected on how his actions will be the one to impact the children more. “All of his shenanigans, I don’t even know what the fuck to call it, is going to be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be.”