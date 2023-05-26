Blow $1.5 million on a car? That’s nothing to 50 Cent. The rapper and entertainment mogul now owns a one-off model, described as a “jet car.”


According to SupercarBlondie, the car is called the “White Lightning Jet Car,” and only one has ever been made. The car carries the design of a Formula 1 car, which it is modeled after, in hybrid with space rides like the Lunar module.

The car is a creation of Parker Brothers Concepts, who typically create prototypes and movie cars. The car is believed to have been built from scratch and contains over 400 horsepower, leading to a top speed of 250 mph.

You can see the White Lightning Jet Car in action below.