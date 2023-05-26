50 Cent Plans to Get in Shape Before His ‘Final Lap’ Tour: ‘I’ll Be Back in Dog Shape’

50 Cent Plans to Get in Shape Before His ‘Final Lap’ Tour: ‘I’ll Be Back in Dog Shape’

50 Cent is looking to be in shape again. In an effort to possibly look like 2003 Fifty before his Final Lap Tour, 50 said he is back on a workout regimen.

“We gonna do the tour and stuff like that, right? So I’m back working out like that,” 50 said on Instagram. “I always work out, but it’s different when I gotta start running and all that shit. Matter of fact, I’ma show y’all Live every day. Yeah, I’ma do five miles in front of ’em every day.”

He added, “I’ll be back in dog shape before I go. I’ma start talking mad shit when I’m back in shape. That’s why I be wanting to fight and shit like that, on the low.”

Advertisement

It sure will be a change from his appearance at The Super Bowl halftime show. The rapper made a surprise appearance at the infamous Halftime Show, where he joined Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige on stage for an epic performance. He surprised fans when he appeared performing ‘In Da Club’ while suspended upside down from the ceiling. 50 Cent’s performance caused social media to create a number of memes mocking his weight.

After the tweet went viral, he screenshotted their article and wrote: “I call this teasing me, They’re just teasing me because they know i can drop the weight. that’s why i laugh with them. Fat shaming only applies when your ashamed of your fat. LOL.”

He going to avoid the memes this time. You can hear it from 50 below.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, 50 Cent has planned a world tour. The Final Lap Tour, which is organized by Live Nation and sponsored by Sire Spirits, will make numerous stops in cities such as Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, Amsterdam, Oslo, Paris, and many more around North America and Europe. Soon, more markets will be revealed.

The rap legend will play a variety of fan favorites, number-one singles on The Final Lap Tour, and a few songs that haven’t been performed live in decades. Additionally, Busta Rhymes, a special guest and longtime friend, will provide support on all tour dates, and Jeremih will support on all dates in North America. Additional special guests will be announced.

The North American portion of the tour will begin on Friday, July 21 at Salt Lake City, Utah’s Maverik Center, and the European leg will get underway on Thursday, September 28 at Amsterdam, Netherlands’ Ziggo Dome. There will be further announcements regarding dates in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Europe.

North American Tickets: Verified Fan will be used for The Final Lap Tour to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans. Fans in North America can register now through Sunday, May 7th at 11:59 PM ET for the Verified Fan presale CLICK HERE. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Wednesday, May 10th. Limited tickets will be sold during a general on sale starting Friday, May 12th at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com while supplies last.

VIP Tickets: Fans can also access VIP Packages which may include premium tickets, VIP parking and exclusive access to a pre-show lounge, special entry, Sire Spirits bottle signings, access to afterparty events, and more. For VIP Package information, visit vipnation.com and for all other tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com.

European Tickets: Tickets will be available starting with local presales on Wednesday, May 10th at 10am local time and available to the general public on Friday, May 12th at 10am local time on 50Cent.com.

The full run of tour dates are available below.

THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 – NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Fri Jul 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

Sun Jul 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Tue Jul 25 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

Thu Jul 27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Jul 28 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Jul 29 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Mon Jul 31 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed Aug 02 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Thu Aug 03 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat Aug 05 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sun Aug 06 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Tue Aug 08 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Wed Aug 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Aug 11 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sat Aug 12 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun Aug 13 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Tue Aug 15 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Wed Aug 16 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 22 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Thu Aug 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Aug 25 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Aug 27 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Tue Aug 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Thu Aug 31 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 02 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 04 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Sep 06 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thu Sep 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Sep 08 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sun Sep 10 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Mon Sep 11 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Wed Sep 13 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Fri Sep 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat Sep 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Sep 17 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 – EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

Thu Sep 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Fri Sep 29 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Sat Sep 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Wed Oct 4 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum*

Thu Oct 5 – Trondheim, Norway – Spektrum*

Sat Oct 07 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Mon Oct 09 – Riga, Latvia – Arena Riga*

Wed Oct 11 – Lodz Poland – Atlas Arena

Sat Oct 14 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Sun Oct 15 – Oberhausen, Germany – Rudolf-Weber-Arena

Fri Oct 20 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Sat Oct 21 – Nice, France – Palais Nikaia

Sun Oct 22 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Oct 24 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Wed Oct 25 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena

Thu Oct 26 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

Sat Oct 28 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Tue Oct 31 – Strasbourg, France – Zenith

Thu Nov 02 – Nantes, France – Zenith

Fri Nov 03 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena

Mon Nov 06 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Thu Nov 09 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

Fri Nov 10 – Manchester, England – AO Arena

Sat Nov 11 – London, England – The O2

Sun Nov 12 – Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena