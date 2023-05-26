Social activist Shaun King is petitioning for your support in his battle against a painful nerve condition. Taking to social media, King asked his social media followers to help pay for medical procedures, believing insurance won’t cover the treatment for his “excruciating” pain.

NewsOne notes King is suffering from occipital neuralgia. He tells his Instagram followers it is “the worst pain I’ve experienced in my adult life.”

“It can hurt to talk, chew, even blink my eyes,” King wrote. “It can now hurt to touch my hair or even touch parts of my face. It’s awful.⁣”

Advertisement

Help could be just around the corner as medical professionals are believed to have “promising procedures,” but he “can’t afford to do them on my own.”

King did not specify an amount needed in his virtual tip jar, but the response on social media was less than flattering, as users highlighted his questionable past. You can see his ask here and see social media reactions below.

Seriously @shaunking pandering to your followers to pay your medical bills aren’t you still Executive Director @grassroots_law & your podcast @thebreakdown are they Incapable of paying for or providing Health Insurance for you & or your Family & what about Dr Mrs King 🤔 https://t.co/Jg37tzIxVk — Matt Thompson (@MattMiddleman) May 24, 2023

Diagnosed With Painful Nobody’s Buying My Bullshit Anymore Condition, Shaun King Asks For Help https://t.co/Qm71mqUHmn — FairTradeMemeCrafter (@BirdLawDS) May 25, 2023

Shaun King wants us to front the costs for an undetermined number of experimental surgical and non-surgical procedures that show no proof they will help his diagnosis. I’m shocked pic.twitter.com/9thMufS1yx — Harper Stern’s Anxiety (@B_ImDanaDane_) May 25, 2023

I don't know enough about the guy except for what ppl have said over the yrs on Twitter about him. I definitely ain't giving him no money, but I hope everything works out

👋🏿👀 #Shaunking https://t.co/95DWyiGpP6 — Own Your Masters 👑 (@ThaArchitect) May 25, 2023

Race grifter #TalcumX aka Shaun King now grifting for more money for 'medical expenses'.

He's certainly a pain in the ass with a huge nerve condition. pic.twitter.com/giw8cdarUD — Vic Tim of the Hood (@FeminismIsLies) May 25, 2023