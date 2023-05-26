Raz B was in Kansas City, Missouri, when he broke the hospital window and climbed onto the roof, resulting in a call from the police.
Ahead of the incident, Raz B posted videos online stating he did not feel safe. The videos were recorded at a Hilton in the area he was staying, where he said he was “fighting to stay alive” and didn’t want to “have this surgery here.”
According to TMZ, Razy B was at Saint Luke’s Hospital at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, noticing the singer broke a window in order to make it to the roof. First responders placed a mat below Raz B in case he decided to jump.
Raz B would climb back in the window and eventually be treated by medical staff.