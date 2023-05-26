Cops Called on B2K’s Raz B After He Breaks Hospital Window and Climbs on Roof

Raz B was in Kansas City, Missouri, when he broke the hospital window and climbed onto the roof, resulting in a call from the police.

Ahead of the incident, Raz B posted videos online stating he did not feel safe. The videos were recorded at a Hilton in the area he was staying, where he said he was “fighting to stay alive” and didn’t want to “have this surgery here.”

According to TMZ, Razy B was at Saint Luke’s Hospital at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, noticing the singer broke a window in order to make it to the roof. First responders placed a mat below Raz B in case he decided to jump.

Raz B would climb back in the window and eventually be treated by medical staff.

Raz B goes live to show his broken wrist, after he says he fell off a moving car, trying to get away from a dangerous situation



He publicly asked for help from all his family, even apologizing to his cousin Chris Stokes in a later post. pic.twitter.com/pCu7JUuUDF — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) May 19, 2023