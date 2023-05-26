Last month it was revealed that rapper Flo Rida had been refusing to pay child support for his disabled 6-year-old son, after the child fell from a five story window. After a very public response from the child’s mother, the support case has been settled.

Senior Correspondent at The Insider reports: “Low” and “Good Feeling” rapper Flo Rida was in Bronx Family Court today for a support hearing with his ex, Alexis Adams. He agreed to a package for his disabled only child, Zohar, 6, that could cost him nearly $500K a year, then left after a brief stop at a Sheridan Street deli.