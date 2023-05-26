Juice Wrld is continuing to run it up. Shortly after the five-year anniversary release of his Goodbye & Good Riddance album, Chart Data notes the late Chicago rapper has passed 100 million RIAA-certified units across albums, singles, and features.

This special album release includes two new tracks “Glo’d Up” and “No Good.” RIAA confirms that every non-intro or skit song on the original version of Goodbye & Good Riddance, which includes tracks like “Lucid Dreams,” “All Girls Are The Same,” and “Lean Wit Me” are now eligible or certified RIAA Platinum or higher.

To celebrate the 5-year anniversary release, The 999 Club, in partnership with NTWRK, is thrilled to announce a special pop-up in honor of the 5-year anniversary of Juice WRLD’s iconic album “Goodbye & Good Riddance.” This immersive experience will captivate fans with exclusive merchandise, exciting collaborations, new music releases, and never-before-seen footage of the late rapper. The pop-up event will occur from May 19th through May 21st, between 11 am and 7 pm, at 433 N Fairfax Ave in Los Angeles, CA 90036. “We are incredibly excited to commemorate the 5-year anniversary of Juice WRLD’s monumental album, ‘Goodbye & Good Riddance,’ through this immersive pop-up experience,” says Peter Jideonwo, Juice WRLD’s manager. “This event will bring fans closer to Juice WRLD’s artistry, allowing them to celebrate his legacy while listening to new music, exploring exclusive collaborations, and immersing themselves in his captivating world.”

