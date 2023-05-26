K Camp, the hip-hop phenomenon from Atlanta, returns with the release of his much-anticipated EP, Spin the Block, and his most recent music video, “Buss Down.” Fans are in for a treat as K Camp exhibits his distinct style and incredible talent through six outstanding songs. Prepare to be astounded by his most recent efforts.

The “Buss Down” music video by K Camp is a visual extravaganza that uses enthralling visuals and his distinct aesthetic to increase the song’s impact. Six great songs, including “Even Steven,” “Wifi Pt. 2,” and the title tune, are included on the “Spin the Block” EP. Each track showcases K Camp’s talent and has the potential to leave a lasting impression on the rap scene.



“This EP is for all the fans that support, the ones who come out to the shows & sing these songs word for word. 6 records that’s been on the hard drive I feel y’all should have & they are all coming with videos! Plus we going back on road. Spin the Block tour starts June 16th. See y’all soon,” Camp said.

Alongside the new release, K Camp has dropped his tour dates. You can grab tickets here and see where Camp will be near you below.

