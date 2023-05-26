Fast X is currently furiously running up the millions at the global box office. But some movie watchers are asking why this is still going on. Ludacris gave a simple answer; we are rolling in billions of dollars.

Speaking on All The Smoke, Ludacris revealed why the question of “why another Fast movie” is “the dumbest fucking question in the world.

“No matter what industry we in, podcasts, music, movies, it’s all about a bottom line,” Luda said. “It’s about how much you spend compared to how much you make. We’re making billions of fucking dollars, and I’m just giving you my heart I’m not trying to brag or nothing.”

He added, “if you spend 200 million and you make a billion, who the fuck is you gonna tell to stop shooting movies when you’re making 800 million dollars?

He makes a valid point.

Fast & Furious will never die. With one of the final (?) chapters of the Fast Franchise in theaters, Vin Diesel has revealed a spin-off series is in development. Speaking with Variety, Vin Diesel said he will dive into new stories once he wraps the original.

“I started developing the female spinoff…in 2017 with other spinoffs, and the sooner I deliver the finale, the sooner I can launch all the projects,” Diesel said.

With a woman-led spinoff in the works, Diesel’s co-star Michelle Rodrigez, who plays Letty, isn’t sure about returning for it. “You pass the baton on. You take the back seat,” she said. “You go passenger side. When it comes the next generation, you have to. It’s the only way to let them define the future.”

Fast X raced into box offices this past weekend behind an impressive $67.5 million opening weekend in America, replacing Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 3 at the top spot.

The film also marked the return of one of the series’ biggest stars. More on that here.