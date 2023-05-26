Ja Morant is currently being scrutinized after flashing another gun on Instagram. Speaking about the situation is fellow Memphis celebrity Moneybagg Yo, appearing on 360 with Speedy and chalking the Grizzlies guard’s actions as “just a phase.”

“Unfortunately, the situation going on with it right now… He 23, I feel like it’s just a phase,” Moneybagg said. “When I was 23…. It was like I was just doing stuff and people had to tell me, or I had to bump my head. So I’m grateful to make it out those situations. Some people don’t even shake back from certain situations, you feel me.”

He added, “Ja gonna snap out of it, and of course I gave him encouraging words. He was like, ‘I appreciate that big bro, I got you. I’m gonna get it right.'”

On Wednesday (May 24), Tennessee police conducted a welfare check on Ja Morant after he issued concerning messages on social media in the wake of controversy over a recent gun incident. According to ESPN, Morant says he is just taking a break from social media.

On Wednesday, Ja Morant was trending after posting concerning messages to his Instagram. In a series of pictures, Morant shared love messages to his mother, father, and daughter before following with “Bye.”

Ja Morant posted a series of IG stories saying ‘love ya’ to his mom, dad and daughter.



And then a final story saying ‘bye’ with a photo of a NBA On TNT microphone 👀 pic.twitter.com/qsXwE8tx02 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 24, 2023

The messages sparked reactions from analysts and well-wishes from fans.