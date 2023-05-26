Cardi B will ride for her man, and best believe Offset knows it. Speaking in a cover story with Variety, Offset gave updates about his forthcoming album and opened the door to his marriage.

Speaking on his wife, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker, Offset revealed Cardi B always stands in his support.

“She always got my back, right or wrong,” Offset said. “We both are on the same mission to make each other better. Social is her strong point, so I listen to her social advice. And me, it’s the music, but I play behind the scenes; it’s my wife so I want to make sure she win.”

Offset believes the duo makes for a “great team,” stating the two are a “powerhouse at this point — icon status. We believe in family. We’re always going to keep winning.”

Cardi B cosigned that notion, revealing the support is mutual. “It’s handled. I know that I have a man who has my back for real. I fully support him in this next chapter of his music career.”

To celebrate Mother’s Day, Offset hit Instagram with a tribute earlier this month, celebrating their union and parenting. The message was shared alongside a set of photos.

“Happy Mother’s Day my beautiful wife such a great mother you went against everything for our babies and still was able to balance it all out! I love you 4ever and 4L,” Offset wrote.