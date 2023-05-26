Offset took the pages of Variety for their latest issue. In addition to speaking about his wife’s support, the rapper also gave details about his forthcoming album.

In the interview, Offset didn’t reveal an album title but did reveal Cardi B, Future, Latto, Travis Scott, Chloe Bailey, and a posthumous TakeOff verse as features. During the interview, Offset played the track with Takeoff for the reporter.

The new album will be a step for Offset, who is ready to go hard at being a solo artist.

“This is me going full-fledged into my solo career,” Offset said. “The objective is to do it fully and smash shit and fuck the game up as a solo artist. I’m coming through, bustin’ through the door. It’s all set, my next chapter. It’s my time.”

This week’s Variety cover with @OffsetYRN:



Offset’s Reset: Remembering Takeoff, Moving on From Migos and Launching His Next Era https://t.co/IYeK3OLKXH pic.twitter.com/KLI3E31Zyk — Variety (@Variety) May 24, 2023

Offset revealed a Takeoff verse in his trademark float in March, rapping alongside Icewear Vezzo. In the interview with Variety, Offset didn’t mention Vezzo as a feature, so the track could have changed, or it’s a completely different verse. Offset is seen in the clip enjoying the single with a nice lil bit of flexing in for good measure.

Offset shares a snippet of a Takeoff x Icewear Vezzo collab 👀 pic.twitter.com/I1ilJwmzGZ — RapCaviar (@RapCaviar) March 21, 2023

There are currently no details on when we will get the album, but you can read his full interview here.