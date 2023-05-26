With the remix of “Pound Town 2,” Sexyy Red and Nicki Minaj deliver an infectious blend of beats and empowering verses. The track, produced by Tay Keith, will take you on a wild adventure through their bass-boosted, twerk-inducing banger.

Sexyy Red embraces her distinctive flair and enthusiasm while scouting the city for the best “dreadheads” and “hoochie daddies.” The atmosphere is set for an exciting event by her unabashed confidence.

Nicki Minaj adds her distinct rap style and discusses her favorite NSFW activities while in the Miami neighborhood known as “Pound Town.” Her verse gives the music an unforeseen twist and increases the song’s energy.

Their recent social media engagement inspired Sexyy Red and Nicki Minaj’s duet on “Pound Town 2”. Their passionate fan base grew impatient as Nicki previewed phrases from her verse.

You can hear the new release below.