Shoulders Above the Rest: Ye’s Shoulder Pads and Sock Shoes Standout During Date with Bianca Censori

Ye was spotted out this week on an ice cream date with his wife, Bianca Censori. The trending news is less about the outing and more about his attire, as Ye was spotted in a t-shirt with extreme shoulder pads and his forthcoming sock shoes.

On the back of the shoulder shirt was the word “Polizei,” which Page Six notes is German for “police.” The fit was completed in cropped Black pants and blue sock shoes. Censori strolled with Ye in silver tights, a nude tank and gold boot socks.

Shoulder Ye even gave a smile to the cameras.

Ye Kanye West wearing “POLIZEI” Vetements T-Shirt . pic.twitter.com/fonOeMkTJZ — YE²⁴ yefanatics (@yefanatics) May 25, 2023

Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori spotted out on another date 📸 pic.twitter.com/o9rWogynxP — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 25, 2023

Paparazzi – "You looking good Kanye"

Ye – "Its Ye" 😄 pic.twitter.com/NsbU3BOLFN — RH (@RihYe_) May 25, 2023

Ye is back in his creative bag, recently filing legal documents for the trademark of YEEZY SOCK SHOES. According to Hypebeast, Ye submitted the new design to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on May 4.

The application was filed by Ye’s Mascottee Holdings, Inc., stating the YZY SOCK SHOES will sell “Socks; socks with leather soles.”

Fans saw the YEEZY SOCK SHOES following his YEEZY SEASON 10 show in L.A.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen out in Los Angeles 👀📸 pic.twitter.com/uq9sEImLka — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 14, 2023

Ye’s is getting back in his design bag, revealing a new look, which is quite revealing.

Yeezy’s wife, Bianca Censori, highlights new designs, which aren’t too much in the material. Censori wears a black square over her breasts, and it appears Ye’s faith is in the design as a cross covers Censori’s butt crack. Finishing off the look is thigh-high kitten heels.

TMZ notes the designer of the modeled fit is Mowalola Ogunlesi.