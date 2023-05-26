Tina Turner died from natural causes. Her rep spoke with The Daily Mail, revealing the cause of death and also noting an unspecified illness. Turner also previously had intestinal cancer and high blood pressure for over four decades. She was 83 years old.
Tributes continue to pour in for the late Tina Turner. In addition to Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce, and Angela Bassett, more celebrities and friends have shown their love for The Queen of Rock N’ Roll.
