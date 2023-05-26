In what appears to be a video call from behind bars with his uptown compadre French Montana, the “Wave God” Max B gives a positive update to what he says is a prison stint that has almost reached its expiration date.

In the video, Biggavelli can be heard saying, “Y’all know what it is. Shout out to the boy. The birthday boy just checking in. You already know. Man, I’m feeling good,” He went on to give an update on what he says is his upcoming release, stating, “It’s almost over. Two more joints, n***a, I’m sliding out. Max Bigavell. 45, I feel good, look good. I taste good, I smell good, n***a.”