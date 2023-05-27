With the highly-anticipated NBA Finals quickly approaching, it’s only right for a big artist to create the theme song. Insert A Boogie wit da Hoodie, who has teamed up with Puerto Rican superstar Myke Towers for the official NBA Finals version of “MVP.”

Released via Atlantic Records/Highbridge The Label, “MVP” serves as the sixth record released as part of the collaboration between Atlantic Records and the NBA this season. ESPN will feature “MVP” digitally and socially throughout the remainder of the NBA Finals, which follows their previously released records from Janelle Monae, Ty Dolla $ign, Bankrol Hayden, and Symba.

As far as the NBA Finals, basketball fans are rooting for the Denver Nuggets, who swept the Lakers in a four-game winning streak. Meanwhile, audiences all around the world are at the edge of their seat as they await the results of the Boston Celtics versus Miami Heat series, as the Heat are up 3-2. Their next game takes place Saturday at 5:30pm PST.

The original “MVP” tapped Bay Area rapper G-Eazy, quickly positioning itself to be a fan favorite amongst A Boogie fans. In other news, A Boogie is excited as ever to be embarking on his ME VS MYSELF TOUR, kicking things off in Brooklyn on May 28th. Fans can purchase tickets here.