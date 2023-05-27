Coi Leray is prepping her new album. Titled Coi, the album is catching eyes for a posthumous James Brown feature.

The single is titled “Man’s World,” likely a flip of Brown’s classic “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World,” and sits at No. 2 on the album. Additional features are David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Giggs, Lola Brooke, and Skillibeng.

Coi Leray announced the new album will be released on June 23. The album aims to masterfully weave in her flow, vocals, and sounds, ranging from rap to reggae and pop to dance.

You can see the album announcement below.

Coi Leray’s latest single, “Bops,” was made available via Uptown Records and Republic Records.

In the aptly named song, Coi proudly demonstrates her accomplishment as a top-charting musician who can consistently turn out big hits. In addition to her most recent collaborations with David Guetta on “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” and Raye’s “Flip A Switch” earlier this month, “Bops” follows an outstanding list of songs.

You can hear the new release below.