Kel Mitchell got jokes. The actor is currently on set for Good Burger 2, and while in his braided wig as fan-favorite Ed, Kel jokes about looking like Jada Pinkett Smith in Set It Off.

“They said I look like Jada Pinkett so we’re about to set it off,” Kel Mitchell said. “Set it off.”

He doubled down in the caption, “Ed and Dex about to set it off” and “Cleo let me borrow her whip!”

Good Burger 2 is in the works nearly three decades after the original. The film’s logline reads:

Dexter Reed (Thompson) is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed (Mitchell) welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.

“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!” Thompson said in a statement. “Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them.”

Mitchell added, “Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years. It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids.”

“We’re thrilled to take audiences’ orders for more laughter and adventures with the ‘Good Burger’ crew,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming to Variety. “‘Good Burger 2’ will be a great addition to our 2023 programming slate and is sure to serve up everything ‘All That’ fans and new viewers alike will enjoy.”

The film is set to release on Paramount+ later this year.