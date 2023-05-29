Ari Fletcher and Yung Miami Flirt on Twitter, Moneybagg Yo Lurks in Emoji

Ari Fletcher and Yung Miami were flirting on Twitter and Fletcher’s boyfriend, Moneybagg Yo, wants to see how far it could go.

“What you gone do with that naked picture I sent you earlier? @YungMiami305,” Fletcher wrote.

Miami wrote back: Play with my pussy until I cum.”

and Moneybagg just dropped a couple of emoji.

If Moneybagg Yo’s next mixtape hits No. 1, fans will be rewarded with an OnlyFans page from his girlfriend, Ari Fletcher. Hitting Twitter, Fletcher revealed she is ready to launch her OnlyFans, and she’s just waiting on Moneybagg’s success first.

“When Bagg drop his mixtape and go #1 I’m making my onlyfans. I already got my first video ready… somebody tell him to hurry up!” Ari tweeted.

ARI says she’s creating an onlyfans account once Moneybagg Yo's new project goes number one pic.twitter.com/b49EWMPTPF — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) May 24, 2023

We won’t have to wait to see the result long as Moneybagg Yo’s Hard to Love drops this Friday. He will have stiff competition as he will debut alongside Lil Durk’s Almost Healed.