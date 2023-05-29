Beyonce is still digging in her Renaissance bag for new releases. Rumors are now circulating about a new version of “Plastic Off The Sofa,” which would pair Queen Bey with Ariana Grande.

Beyoncé is rumored to release “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” remix featuring Ariana Grande. pic.twitter.com/CybGI3ZIsl — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 28, 2023

Earlier this month, Beyoncé released a remix of her ‘Renaissance’ track ‘America Has a Problem’ featuring a new verse from the one and only Kendrick Lamar.



The new version opens with a breakneck verse from Lamar in which he says he is an “honorary Beyhive” member and references artificial intelligence. “Hold up, wait a minute / Even AI gotta practice cloning Kendrick,” Lamar raps during his verse. “The double entendre, the encore remnants / I bop like tin men, the opps need ten men.



”It’s not the first time Beyoncé and Lamar have collaborated on a song together. Lamar featured on Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ track ‘Freedom’ in 2016. In 2019, he appeared on ‘NILE’, a track from Beyoncé’s The Lion King soundtrack album ‘The Gift’.

The single’s cover art features the American flag made up in what appear to be red, white and blue bullets. Listen to the ‘America Has a Problem’ remix below:

Advertisement