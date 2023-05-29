Pop star Billie Eilish is undoubtedly one of the biggest successes of her generation, but that hasn’t made her immune from criticism about her appearance, which has changed over the past several years as she emerged into adulthood. Over the weekend, she took to IG to slam those who have shamed her appearance and called her a “sellout” amongst other things.

The Happier than Ever singer, who at 21 has been performing for over eight years, has received criticism about her changing appearance as her look has gradually changed from “tomboy” loose clothing to more feminine and fitted attire. She’s also changed her hair up over the past few years, prompting some people to label her a “sellout” to mainstream expectations of traditional beauty, especially after her recent Vogue cover (in which she was wearing lingerie and sporting blonde hair) and her MET Gala appearance where she donned a tight lacy black dress.

On her IG story, she wrote the following over a closeup of her face:

“I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told i’d be hotter if i acted like a woman [laughing emojis] and ow when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout….and “what happened to her” oMg iT’s nOt thE sAmE billie she’s just like the rest bla blah….you guys are the true idiots. LOL. I can be both you f***ing bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST :))))”

She then added a second photo where she wrote ““FUN FACT! did you know that woman are multifaceted!!!!!??? shocking right?? believe it or not women could be interested in multiple things.”

She followed that photo up with another up close photo in which she wrote:

“Also that femininity does not equal weakness???!!!! omg?! insane right? who knew….and also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times.”

Her final photo of the set was a close up of her laughing in which she wrote:

“Suck my absolute c— and b— you women hating a— weirdos.”

Eilish is just the most recent female celebrity to experience criticism about her appearance. Ice Spice received criticism about her appearance when she joined Taylor Swift onstage recently, Lizzo took to TikTok to clap back at “body shamers” last month, Doja Cat was recently accused of “uglifying” herself, and more.