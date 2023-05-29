Blue Ivy Carter is a star. During the Paris stop of the Renaissance world tour, Blue Ivy hit the stage with Beyoncé’s dancers for a performance of “My Power” and “Black Parade.”

“Smooth with it Blue Ivy Performing at Paris Concert!!!” MS. Tina Lawson wrote on Instagram.

In a separate post, Lawson wrote about being “a proud grandma.”

Advertisement

Last Night !! Blue Ivy performed in the front of a huge audience!! And yes I am a proud grandma❤️❤️ Iam truly amazed by the courage that this brave , talented , beautiful 11 year old exhibited last night! There were almost 70,000 people in that audience . She danced with professional dancers, grown folks , she did complicated choreography and moves that they rehearsed for months ! She rehearsed and learned this in a little over a week . She was so smooth with it! Has such a smooth swag (reminds me of the great Aaliyah❤️) So cool with it ! She is the coolest most confident 11 year old I know!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️