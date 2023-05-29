Boosie Badazz wants you to lay off DJ Vlad. Speaking on Baller Alert, Boosie stated Vlad isn’t police, and he makes good money with him.

“I’ve never incriminated nobody on there. I’ve never said nothing to start a beef on there,” said Boosie. “Sometimes rappers go on and forget they are criminals. You can’t blame him! What the fuck? How the fuck he the police if he ain’t send me to jail?”

Boosie @BOOSIEOFFICIAL said do not blame DJ Vlad “how the fuck he the police if he ain’t send me to jail” https://t.co/KYqu7vY3sR pic.twitter.com/3xBAKOMkLG — Baller Alert 🚨 (@balleralert) May 27, 2023

In Boosie’s most recent appearance, he heard Tory Lanez will not receive a new trial in his case involving the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Assessing the situation with VLAD TV, Boosie thinks the incarcerated rapper should have taken a plea deal.

“Them lawyers he got, he could have been doing time in a facility with damn near nobody around him,” Boosie said, arguing for a deal. “I woulda tried to get five years.”

Boosie is facing his own set of legal issues. During a recent trip to San Diego, Boosie Badazz was arrested on allegations including guns.

According to the San Diego County Jail, Boosie was accused of four crimes: being a felon in possession of a firearm, concealing a weapon while operating a motor vehicle, having ammunition on one’s person while forbidden, and being an unlisted owner of a registered firearm.

Following the arrest, Boosie appeared at a Phantom Lounge and Nightclub, where he encouraged the crowd to express their discontent towards the San Diego Police by shouting, “F**k San Diego Police!” The audience enthusiastically joined in. Boosie then further expressed his sentiments by stating, “B***hes. Suck my d**k, you b***hes.”

On Monday (May 15), Boosie pleaded not guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Boosie was arrested during a traffic stop on May 6 on Market Street in the Chollas View neighborhood. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, two guns were inside the vehicle with Boosie.

Boosie is free on $50,000 bail. If he is convicted, he faces up to three years in state prison.