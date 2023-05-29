The summer is heating up and so are the hottest rooftop venues! Sunday night, Elsewhere’s open-air rooftop Rooftop Space was flooded with the who’s who’s of NYC flowing to the sounds of top DJ’s to date. South House NYC hosted their South House vs. Naija House party and it exuded everything you want for your pre-summer festivities and more. Open to the public Tuesday through Sunday, this year, Elsewhere’s 5,000-square-foot rooftop offers an updated food and beverage menu over stunning views.
Entering the first floor, the vibes of Afro-beats instantly hit the ears of guests enjoying the music. Before entering the room, the Taco Stand garnered a long line of people waiting for their tasty bites. The place was packed from wall to wall with everyone dancing and in complete gratification of the energy in the room.
The second floor theme was giving full on south vibes as guests danced to Juveniles, “Back That Ass Up”. Every girl rushed to the dance floor to cheer one another on as they got low twerking to the beat. Guests were gliding through the crowd feeling the impact of the well spun tunes. Leading out of the room, the savior of the wooden fans provided by South House, with the term “Don’t Sweat The Small SHIT” cooled off the crow dancing to their favorite songs.
As Kendrick Lamars “ Don’t Kill My Vibe” played on the rooftop during the sunset, it was evident that this is where the cool down happens. Blending amongst the crowd, the legendary rapper from A Tribe Called Quest—Q-Tip was spotted enjoying the scene and taking in the atmosphere. You never know who you’ll see at Elsewhere.
In addition to the eclectic crowd, Elsewhere brings a homely feel with several planters filling the venue, a digital bar menu making it easy to make purchases using the provided wristband. Bushwick has a winner for sure. Stop by to take in some music and the sunset skyline with a frozen drink in hand.
Check out ‘Elsewhere Space’ here. To find out more about South House events head here.
Check out Elsewhere’s June schedule lineup below.
JUNE 2023
Friday, June 2: Qrion
Monday, June 5: Hadji Gaviota
Friday, June 9: Miane
Saturday, June 10: Justin Jay
Sunday, June 11: Donavan’s Yard
Tuesday, June 13: Neggy Gemmy
Wednesday, June 14: Maurice Brown
Thursday, June 15: Satin Jackets
Friday, June 16: Surf Mesa
Saturday, June 17: Anna LunoeS
unday, June 18: Soul Summit
Thursday, June 22: Kaleena Zanders
Friday, June 30: SOSA