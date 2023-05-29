The Little Mermaid has made a splash at the box office. For Memorial Day weekend, the live-action versions of The Little Mermaid brought in $118 million over the holiday weekend. $96 million of that total came in the three-day frame.

According to Vareity, the film will be the fifth highest Memorial Day opening in history.

“It’s a classic,” said Tony Chambers, Disney’s head of distribution. “You ask a lot of women or men of my age and it’s ‘Little Mermaid’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ that rank as their favorite animated movie. It’s a story that takes them back to their respective childhoods and this movie is the perfect opportunity for a lot of people to pass that love on to the next generation.”

Advertisement

Following The Little Mermaid was Fast X at $28.7 million and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at $25.3 million.