Travis Scott is continuing to get fans ready for Utopia. Over the weekend, Scott was spotted in France working on a new music video.

Scott recently appeared in PINUP Magazine, where he detailed the visions behind his album.

“Utopia is something that people feel is so far-fetched and out of reach, some perfect state of mind,” Travis Scott said. “But you create it yourself. There are people who achieve Utopia every day. They may not be the richest people with the dopest cribs, but it’s a utopia wherever they are, and that’s the most you can have.

“With every album I live in these worlds in my mind — I’m trying to show people experiences where utopian things can exist, and you can enjoy yourself and have a good time. They can create energy that spews out magical things — new cures, new buildings, new avenues for people to move forward. People need to see that Utopia is real.”

Travis Scott‘s Utopia album appears loaded and ready to go, but don’t expect leaks. Travis keeps the album secure to him, packed in a briefcase, and handcuffed to his security guard.

Travis was spotted in Hollywood on Thursday, hitting a vinyl store. TMZ noted the rapper was escorted by his security guard. In addition to ensuring Scott’s safety and opening his door, the guard had another job, making sure the Utopia album was safe.

Utopia serves as his newest release since 2018’s critically-acclaimed Astroworld, which features all-star appearances from Frank Ocean, Drake, Swae Lee, James Blake, Sheck Wes, Kid Cudi, Juice WRLD, The Weeknd, Pharrell, Gunna, Nav, Takeoff, 21 Savage, and more.

And if there’s one thing you can count on from Travis, it’s his support for his hometown of Houston. On Monday evening (May 15), the “Sicko Mode” recording artist visited Minute Maid Park to hang out with the Houston Astros baseball team guys, giving them a preview of the highly-anticipated new music.

Travis Scott (@trvisXX) at Minute Maid Park pic.twitter.com/qmqcw08WfI — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 15, 2023

In a clip that surfaced online, Travis states, “Man, fresh from Utopia. It’s on the way now. Had to come here and play Utopia for the boys in the locker room. Had to get it right for the game. You know how we do, from the clubhouse to the stu!”

Boasting 49 million followers on Instagram alone, Travis Scott played the unreleased music right before the Astros played the Chicago Cubs in their home stadium. Travis must have been good luck, as the Astros ended up beating the Cubs 6 to 4. Additionally, Scott got in some batting practice and even got to peep the weight room.

While rocking his Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” sneakers, Travis seemed very excited to preview Utopia. In fact, he’s been teasing these tracks for years, even releasing two songs titled “Mafia” and “Escape Plan” back in November 2021.

Last year, cryptic billboards of Utopia popped up all around Southern California. In August, Travis revealed returning to the studio to perfect the new project.

