Kandi Burruss-Tucker and her husband Todd have done it again. The

power couple has joined forces as producers for a revival of the

classic Broadway musical “The Wiz.”

According to Deadline, the Tuckers have partnered with producer Brian

Moreland to bring together the new version of the soulful musical,

which is set to tour in Spring 2024. Fans can catch the limited

engagement on Broadway before the revival hits the road for a tour.

“We have always said we want to help open the doors of theatre to all

people,” Burruss and Tucker said in a statement. “Theatre has the

power to influence and inspire people to create change through art,

which is what we all need now. Art can heal, and art can change you.

It has changed us. So, come on and ease on down the road with us.”

The couple has earned their theatre acclaim recently with the

Tony-nominated revival of The Piano Lesson and last season’s Thoughts

of a Colored Man.

Burrusshas stated that she is actively pursuing EGOT status through

various on-screen roles, including The Chi and A La Carte. When she’s

not acting, she’s getting credits simply playing herself on SWV &

Xscape: Queens of R&B and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“This is another big one for me. My mom took me to see The Wiz when I

was little on Broadway, and to have the chance to be a producer with

my amazing wife @kandi on this production is such an honor! I am truly

blessed,” Tucker wrote in the heartfelt Instagram post.

When the couple isn’t making production magic, they are staying busy

operating multiple owned and operating businesses throughout metro

Atlanta, including Old Lady Gang and Blaze Steak & Seafood House.

Salute to the Buresses’ inspiring couples worldwide.