Kandi Burruss-Tucker and her husband Todd have done it again. The
power couple has joined forces as producers for a revival of the
classic Broadway musical “The Wiz.”
According to Deadline, the Tuckers have partnered with producer Brian
Moreland to bring together the new version of the soulful musical,
which is set to tour in Spring 2024. Fans can catch the limited
engagement on Broadway before the revival hits the road for a tour.
“We have always said we want to help open the doors of theatre to all
people,” Burruss and Tucker said in a statement. “Theatre has the
power to influence and inspire people to create change through art,
which is what we all need now. Art can heal, and art can change you.
It has changed us. So, come on and ease on down the road with us.”
The couple has earned their theatre acclaim recently with the
Tony-nominated revival of The Piano Lesson and last season’s Thoughts
of a Colored Man.
Burrusshas stated that she is actively pursuing EGOT status through
various on-screen roles, including The Chi and A La Carte. When she’s
not acting, she’s getting credits simply playing herself on SWV &
Xscape: Queens of R&B and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
“This is another big one for me. My mom took me to see The Wiz when I
was little on Broadway, and to have the chance to be a producer with
my amazing wife @kandi on this production is such an honor! I am truly
blessed,” Tucker wrote in the heartfelt Instagram post.
When the couple isn’t making production magic, they are staying busy
operating multiple owned and operating businesses throughout metro
Atlanta, including Old Lady Gang and Blaze Steak & Seafood House.
Salute to the Buresses’ inspiring couples worldwide.