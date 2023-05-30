The duo of Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar are back, dropping off a new single and video for “The Hillbillies.” The new single is produced by EVILGIANE, and the two appear in a Neal Farmer-directed video. The video also features Tyler, the Creator.


Kendrick, the Compton Cowboy, opens the single with declarations from Dodger Stadium before teaming with Keem for a back-and-forth bounce of verses and infectious flows. You’ll also pick up the aura of Drake’s “Sticky” in the delivery. You can see the video and hear the single below.