Chance the Rapper Calls ‘Dear Mama’ 2Pac Series the Best Doc He Has Ever Seen

Chance the Rapper has been doing some TV watching. The FX docu-series Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni & Tupac Shakur was on his watchlist.

As a fan of the series, Chano hit Twitter looking for opinions.

“Did y’all watch the Tupac & Afeni Shakur documentary series yet?” Chance wrote. “What’s y’all honest thoughts? Cause I would say without exaggeration or hyperbole it’s probably the best documentary I’ve ever seen.”

Fans responded with praise for the series.

It’s one of the best things I’ve ever seen and I’ve been trying to find the words to describe how much it impacted me as a black person and a filmmaker. 11/10 doesn’t even do it justice. https://t.co/JeDmb8j0Zj — Skillzberg 🏁 (@JasonMadison) May 28, 2023

I agree. Every episode a tear dropped out of my eye. Such a beautiful story and display of it! https://t.co/uZ8byyQxOO — Armond Corshawn (@ArmondCorshawn) May 27, 2023

Dear Mama became the most-watched premiere for an unscripted series in FX network history.

The Five-part series directed by Allen Hughes made its debut on April 21 and was available to stream the next day, leading to the combined performance. The show highlights a lesson that Tupac’s late mother shared with him at an early age.

“It was my responsibility to teach Tupac how to survive his reality,” Afeni Shakur said in the trailer. “So, Tupac do something wrong, take your little sorry self in that corner, get the New York Times and let’s have a debate about it. Not a discussion, a debate. Let me hear what your idea is, stand up, defend it.”

The series is an intimate wide-angle portrait of the most inspiring and dangerous mother-son duo in American history, whose unified message of freedom, equality, persecution, and justice is more relevant today than ever.

“It’s only fitting that Allen Hughes definitive piece on Tupac and Afeni Shakur delivered a record performance for us and it speaks to Tupac’s enduring legacy,” said Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment. “Allen’s examination of Tupac viewed through the prism of his mother Afeni is a fascinating take that really gets beneath the education and experience that shaped his life and inspired him to become one of the greatest artists ever.”