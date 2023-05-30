Pop star Taylor Swift has been dating The 1975 frontman Matt Healy, who has recently been criticized for sexist/racist comments he made about black women.
Now fans are accusing Taylor of using rapper Ice Spice for damage control. America’s princess announced her new collaboration with Ice Spice on the remix for her single ‘Karma. The announcement came right after fans dug up audio of her new British recording artist boyfriend Healy, making racist and sexist comments about Ice.
He once admitted he gets off on adult movies that degrade Black women.
Listen to comments he said about Ice below. Thoughts?
Following the allegations Taylor brought out Swift for a surprise performance.