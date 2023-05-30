Pop star Taylor Swift has been dating The 1975 frontman Matt Healy, who has recently been criticized for sexist/racist comments he made about black women.

Now fans are accusing Taylor of using rapper Ice Spice for damage control. America’s princess announced her new collaboration with Ice Spice on the remix for her single ‘Karma. The announcement came right after fans dug up audio of her new British recording artist boyfriend Healy, making racist and sexist comments about Ice.

He once admitted he gets off on adult movies that degrade Black women.

Listen to comments he said about Ice below. Thoughts?

In February of this year, Matty appeared on a podcast where he, his friend & the host laughed as they made racist comments, this included calling @icespicee_ a “chubby Chinese lady”, and mocking API accents. The episode was so offensive + racist that Apple and Spotify removed it. pic.twitter.com/Lbok9nd3nO — victor🦄 (@beyisover) May 6, 2023

Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespicee_ will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights… pic.twitter.com/OaRrHBWTUw — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 24, 2023

Following the allegations Taylor brought out Swift for a surprise performance.