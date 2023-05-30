Lenny S. Shares Photos with JAY-Z, Future, The-Dream and More from ‘Renaissance’ Paris Show

Lenny S. Shares Photos with JAY-Z, Future, The-Dream and More from ‘Renaissance’ Paris Show

Every Beyonce show is a star-studded affair. With the Renaissance tour pulling into Paris, Lenny S. hit Instagram to share some pictures, which appeared to be a boys’ night out.

The collection of photos titled “Renaissance Tour; Paris, Part 1.” Lenny S shared looks at JAY-Z, Future, The-Dream, Tim Spoon, Corey Gamble, Emory Jones, Ty Ty, and more.

During the Paris stop of the Renaissance world tour, Blue Ivy Carter hit the stage with Beyoncé’s dancers for a performance of “My Power” and “Black Parade.”

Advertisement

“Smooth with it Blue Ivy Performing at Paris Concert!!!” MS. Tina Lawson wrote on Instagram.

In a separate post, Lawson wrote about being “a proud grandma.”

Last Night !! Blue Ivy performed in the front of a huge audience!! And yes I am a proud grandma❤️❤️ Iam truly amazed by the courage that this brave , talented , beautiful 11 year old exhibited last night! There were almost 70,000 people in that audience . She danced with professional dancers, grown folks , she did complicated choreography and moves that they rehearsed for months ! She rehearsed and learned this in a little over a week . She was so smooth with it! Has such a smooth swag (reminds me of the great Aaliyah❤️) So cool with it ! She is the coolest most confident 11 year old I know!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️