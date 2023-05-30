Lil Durk explored nature over the holiday weekend. Hitting the state of Tennessee, Durkio linked with country star Morgan Wallen to go fishing. Durk and Wallen recently collaborated on the Almost Healed album.

Durk shared an image with Wallen holding freshly caught fish. “Family is family can’t nothing change that p.s I’m done wit fish,” Durk wrote on Instagram.

“Durk done pulled up and taught me how to fish,” Wallen wrote in a separate post.

Lil Durk will fall just short of the No. 1 spot. Almost Healed is projected to bring in between 125,000 and 150,000 first-week units but land at No 2.

HITS Daily Double notes this will be the rapper’s sixth top 10 album and his 11th to hit the Billboard 200. The No. 1 spot goes to Taylor Swift bringing in 225-275K units with the deluxe edition of her Midnights album.

After increasing excitement to a boiling point, Chicago hip-hop trailblazer and multiplatinum superstar Lil Durk unleashed his anxiously awaited eighth full-length offering and one of the year’s most anticipated albums. Stream Almost Healed on all DSPs HERE.

Superstar icon Alicia Keys notably stars in the music video for “Therapy Session/Pelle Coat,” which just premiered. The visual features her in emotionally charged and thought-provoking moments alongside Lil Durk. It marks their first collaboration together.

Tense production underlines his reflective rhymes as the accompanying visual explores his relationship with the streets and faith through a series of arresting vignettes. It instantly captivates—like everything he does.

Almost Healed pops off as his most personal, engaging, and enigmatic project to date. Laced with bold bangers and introspective anthems alike, it highlights his undeniable melodies and incisive bars at the forefront. He not only shines solo on the likes of “Never Again,” but he also distinguishes himself as the rare chameleonic force who can collaborate with country superstar Morgan Wallen on “Stand By Me” or the late Juice WRLD on “Cross The Globe.”

He may be Almost Healed, but he still takes no prisoners lyrically…

Check out the full tracklisting below.

TRACKLISTING:

1. Therapy Session

2. Pelle Coat

3. All My Life (feat. J. Cole)

4. Never Again

5. Put Em On Ice

6. Big Dawg (feat. Chief Wuk)

7. Never Imagined (feat. Future)

8. Sad Songs

9. Before Fajr

10. War Bout It (feat. 21 Savage)

11. You Got Em

12. Grandson (feat. Kodak Black)

13. 300 Urus

14. Same Side (feat. Rob49)

15. B12

16. At This Point We Stuck

17. Cross The Globe (feat. Juice WRLD)

18. Dru Hill

19. Belt 2 Ass

20. Stand By Me (feat. Morgan Wallen)

21. Moment of Truth