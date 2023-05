The Philadelphia 76ers have ended their coaching search, bringing in former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse to lead the team.

According to ESPN, Nurse was a finalist for both the Sixers and Phoenix Suns’ job, opting to coach Joel Embiid and having a relationship with the team’s president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey.

During Nurse’s tenure with the Raptors, he had a record of 227-163 and won the 2019 NBA championship and the 2020 Coach of the Year award.

